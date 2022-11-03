Peter Obi of the Labour Party has promised to concentrate in utilising the land in northern Nigeria for the benefit of the country

The former Anambra state government said he will invest Nigeria's money in promoting agriculture in the region

According to the presidential candidate, e will do every possible to make Nigeria proud of their country

In what can be termed a categorical statement, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has insisted that he would do everything to harness the potentials in northern Nigeria.

He disclosed this in an interview published by Daily Trust.

According to him, the northern part of the country has vast land for farming, noting that his administration if elected, will invest in agriculture.

Peter Obi promised to concentrate in utilising the land in northern Nigeria. Photo credit: Johnson Williams

Source: Twitter

He said:

"We have a huge land in the north that if properly invested and cultivated, will change Nigeria. The more I pull people out of poverty, the more I reduce agitation, the more I reduce criminality.

“I am going to meet people in the north, I am going to meet people everywhere and say come, let’s be a family. I want Nigerians to be proud that they are Nigerians. What we have now is we have a country called Nigeria but we don’t have Nigerians. I want to bring back Nigerians.”

In another report, Peter Obi revealed that the treatment melted on youths during the EndSARS protest is unfair.

According to him, the Nigerian government treated the youths unfairly and if elected, he will apologise for the actions of the government.

Peter Obi has revealed how he will deal wit agitation if he is elected as president in Nigeria.

According to him, he would dialogue with the members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and other agitators to restore peace in the country if elected president come February 25, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng