Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari is seriously concerned about the safety of the lives and properties of the people

The president noted that the security situation of Nigeria at the moment is under control and the recent terror alert is false

In a statement by its spokesman, Femi Adeshina, Buhari stated the insecurity witnessed in many parts of the country is not on the rise but was under check

President Muhammadu Buhari has dispelled insinuations that insecurity was on the rise in the country, The Punch reported.

According to him, the narratives by some western countries on the security situation in the country are false.

Buhari says insecurity in Nigeria is under control.

Source: Facebook

Insecurity not gone, under check, Buhari says

The president spoke at the opening ceremony of a 3-day strategic communication conference for State Commandant and Public Relations Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Wednesday in Abuja.

Represented by his spokesman, Femi Adeshina, Buhari stated the insecurity witnessed in many parts of the country was under control.

He said,

“While insecurity is not gone, it is not rising. To a large extent, there is control over the security situation in the country. This is irrespective of the western nations said about the security situation, we know that is not exactly the truth.

“Our security agencies have a firm grip and control of the security situation in the country. I oppose the word rising insecurity in the country, it is not rising, it is under control and it will further be under control till it is completely checked.“

US blacklist 14 states unsafe for travelers, Nigeria intelligence reacts

Three days after releasing a terror alert, an emerging report says the United States has rolled out a travel advisory to Nigerians to take precautions.

As reported by PRNigeria, in its latest advisory, the United States says 14 states out of the 36 states of the federation are not safe for citizens to visit.

They sighted issues of kidnapping, piracy, terrorism, and civil unrest as the predominant activities in these states.

Lai Mohammed slams US, UK over terror alert, says Nigeria is safe

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been urged not to panic following a terror alert that was issued by the United States and the United Kingdom.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture said the terror alert by the US only caused panic and does not depict the true state of Nigeria.

He said all security agencies are on high alert to clamp down on any imminent attack.

