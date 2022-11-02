Honourable Toby Okechukwu of the House of Representatives said it is high time for citizens to start wielding arms to defend themselves from terror attacks

Okechukwu said only good leadership could help Nigeria overcome its constant security challenge

He also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to clamp down on the situation despite threats and ultimatums from the National Assembly

FCT, Abuja - Toby Okechukwu, a member of the House of Representatives and deputy minority leader, has urged the federal government to allow citizens to carry arms to protect themselves from the continued rate of insecurity in the country.

The lawmaker representing Aninri, Awgu, and Oji River Federal Constituency in Enugu state said this on Wednesday, November 2, during an interview on Channels TV program, ‘Political Paradigm.’

In 2011, Toby Okechukwu was elected to the Federal House of Representatives on the People's Democratic Party (PDP) platform to represent Aninri/Agwu/Oji-uzo. Photo: Hon Toby Okechukwu

Okechukwu argued that the security situation continues to worsen as the day goes by, stating that only good leadership can avert the menace of insecurity.

He said:

“The only thing that can avert it is for us to have good leadership. If we continue this way, Nigerians should be allowed to defend themselves.”

“Security still yet to improve since NASS ultimatum to Buhari” - Okechukwu

Okechukwu further stated that since the National Assembly issued an ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari, the security situation failed to subside even after it had elapsed.

He said

“Security situation has not improved until I am able to go from Abuja to Kaduna the way I used to. In my state the other day they kidnapped a former SSG and some students going back to the university, how can I say it has improved?”

Meanwhile, the continued insecurity rate also forced the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and other European countries to evacuate their citizens from Nigeria after we issued a terror alert.

In its terror alert, the US warned Nigerians not to visit some areas listed in the advisory terror alert.

Meanwhile, the presidency and security agencies have urged Nigerians to keep calm, go about their daily business, and be cautious of suspicious or funny activities around their environment.

