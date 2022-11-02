The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has emerged overall best in the Law and Justice Sector comprising 47 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The assessment was carried out by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for the year 2022 ethics and integrity compliance scorecard.

The Nigerian Correctional Services has been honoured with the best in Law and justice across MDAs. Photo: NCoS

In a statement by the NCoS spokesperson, Umar Abubakar, an assistant controller of corrections said the assessment is in line with the agency's preventive mandate outlined in Section 6 (b-d) of the ICPC Act, 2000.

The assessment, which examined the practices, systems and procedures of public institutions in the law and justice sector, saw the Nigerian Correctional Service scoring 78.68 points to clinch the first position.

Umar said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"While welcoming this development, the Controller General of Corrections (CGC), Haliru Nababa, FICMC, MFR, mni assures the general public of the Service’s resolve to continue to promote best custodial practices within the ambit of the law.

"He thanked members of the public and development partners for their support and collaboration in constantly improving service delivery for the inmates."

He also added that while dedicating the honour to the entire staff of the correctional service for their relentless sacrifices towards placing the NCoS on a higher pedestal, the CGC expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, and the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola for their continuous support and administrative guidance.

The CGC promised to do more in providing offenders behind bars with good opportunities that will enhance their complete reformation and rehabilitation to ease society's re-entering process.

Kuje prison attack: Abuja authorities make big announcement about escapees, next steps to take

Some suspected criminals including those who could have escaped from the Kuje prison facility attacked by terrorists have been arrested.

The arrest of the criminal elements was announced by the commander in charge of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

According to the FCTA, the suspected criminals were arrested in different uncompleted and undeveloped buildings around Maitama and Wuse II.

Terrorists attack President Buhari's convoy

The Kuje prison attack occurred on the same day that some terrorists attacked the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina state.

The attack by the terrorists caused fear among members of the area including a resident who said that they hid in the bush during the attack.

According to the resident they were in the bush until a long stretch of military troops arrived to clear the area.

Source: Legit.ng