Some suspected criminals including those who could have escaped from the Kuje prison facility attacked by terrorists have been arrested

The arrest of the criminal elements was announced by the commander in charge of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)

According to the FCTA, the suspected criminals were arrested in different uncompleted and undeveloped buildings around Maitama and Wuse II

Authorities at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday, August 12, said they arrested 480 suspected criminals from uncompleted buildings and undeveloped plots of land around the Maitama and Wuse II areas.

The Punch reports that the commander in charge of the FCTA task force, Bennett Igweh said that the suspects arrested in these locations have turned green areas in the city including undeveloped plots of land and unoccupied houses as their haven for crime.

The task force team of the FCTA said it has arrested 480 suspected criminals and escapees from the Kuje prison. Photo: Nigerian Presidency

Source: Facebook

Igweh also said that the team from the FCTA task force successfully recovered police uniforms, mobile phones, loaded pistols, machetes and charms from the suspects.

According to him, some of the arrested criminals are suspected to be escapees from the Kuje Custodial centre which was attacked by some terrorists last month.

He added that the FCTA team is currently profiling the suspects arrested to ascertain their true identities.

His words:

“We arrested about 480 suspected criminals. We are going to take many of them to court, we’ll do thorough profiling because we suspect that some of them are escapees from the Kuje Correctional Centre.

“We are starting from the city centre, and we will extend the arrests to other areas.”

Igwe also acknowledged that the raiding exercise by the task force will cover 21 satellite villages and towns from Kabusa to Gishiri to Waru and to Wasa and others in the FCT.

He assured that the task force will continue to rid the capital city of criminal elements threatening the peace of the FCT.

Kuje attack: Family of slain NSCDC personnel receives donation from FG

The family of late Inspector of Corps Ilyasu Abraham had earlier received a gift of N2.8 million from the Federal Government.

The monetary gift was handed to the Abraham family by the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

Audi said the money is in fulfilment of his promise to ensure that necessary compensation is given to the family of the IC who was killed during an attack in Kuje prison facility in due time.

Terrorists attack President Buhari's convoy

The Kuje prison attack occured on the same day that some terrorists attacked the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina state.

The attack by the terrorists caused fear among members of the area including a resident who said that they hid in the bush during the attack.

According to the resident they were in the bush until a long stretch of military troops arrived to clear the area.

Source: Legit.ng