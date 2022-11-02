Benue Governor Samuel Ortom has said unless the issues raised by the five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors are addressed, he cannot guarantee what will happen during the 2023 presidential poll in Benue.

Addressing PDP supporters during the inauguration of the Benue PDP Campaign Council in Makurdi on Tuesday, Ortom said: “Those who said five Governors do not matter are doing the party a disservice. There is no way PDP will win elections with the kind of massive conflict they had especially, with the five Governors we are talking about are those who won elections in their respective States and you think you can ignore them.’’

He called on the national leadership of the party to rise up to the occasion and resolve the issues at stake as it is possible to move forward without addressing the issues the five Governors have raised.

” But if a particular candidate said Governor Ortom does not matter, the leader of the party in Benue did not matter, Benue votes does not matter, that is where we will have issues,’’ Ortom said.

The Governor announced the donation of 25 campaign vehicles by his Rivers counterpart Nyesome Wike to Benue PDP.

He announced the five PDP Governors will be in Benue State next Monday to commission projects.

