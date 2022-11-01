Nigerians have continued to be shaken by the terrible news of the death of Davido’s three-year-old son, Ifeanyi

In an emotional video making the rounds, club-goers were seen pausing their partying to show support for Davido and Chioma over the great loss

The partygoers listened to Davido’s Stand Strong in utter silence and the touching display trended online

The loss of singer, Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, has continued to greatly affect many Nigerians on social media.

In a video making the rounds online, club-goers were seen pausing their activities to mourn Ifeanyi’s death.

In the viral clip, the party people were seen on their feet and in utter silence as the DJ played Davido’s hit song, Stand Strong.

Club-goers stop their partying to mourn Davido's son, Ifeanyi. Photos: @lindaikejiblog, @yas_ln

The music lyrics seemed to hit differently under the circumstances as the singer sang about his steps being guided by Jehovah.

See the emotional video below:

On the night of October 31, 2022, social media was overrun with news of Ifeanyi’s death just a few days after his third birthday party.

According to reports, the little boy had drowned in the pool in his father’s Banana Island mansion.

Internet users react to moving video of club-goers mourning Ifeanyi’s death

The emotional video soon made the rounds on social media and drew a series of painful comments. Read some of them below:

sunsherry_of_lagos:

"This one hits hard sha"

jully__mk:

"I wish I can just wake up and its all a dream."

ambrosecollette:

"This is heart wrenching God, imagien the pain me wey no dey close to this boy dey feel now imagine what the family would be going through. Omo this people do OBO strong thing."

chinorita_pretty:

"What a life, in just imagining the situation of chefchi now, God o."

amyskitchenandtreats:

"This one hit differently I was hoping to wake up to Davido and chioma debunking the rumour "

pizzle_yarn:

"I don't even know how to feel, this is very sad."

mzbee_mocute:

"Omg! Davido was just training him on how to swim few days back!!!"

quiscious_piece:

"Omo this matter no make me sleep well . I have never felt this way for a stranger. I can only imagine what the family is passing through."

May God console Davido and Chioma.

