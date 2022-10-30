Southeast governors have spoken after their closed-door meeting at the Enugu state Government House on Sunday, October 30

The governors recommended a political solution regarding the ordeal of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB

On the issue of the insecurity in the southeast, the governors said they resolved to set up a 24-hour patrol team on all the major highways in the zone

Enugu state - Southeast Governors have expressed their belief in using a political solution to free the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

A Court of Appeal had discharged the IPOB leader and dismissed the federal government's six-count charge preferred against him.

Southeast Governors Take Decision on IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the federal government approached the Court and got a stay of execution while appealing the ruling of the Supreme Court.

However, after their meeting in Enugu on Sunday, October 30, southeast governors said they were monitoring the situation, The Nation reported.

Nnamdi Kanu: We are watching with keen interest, says southeast governors

The chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum and Ebonyi governor, Dave Umahi, who read the communique to journalists, said they were “watching with keen interest, the developments with respect to the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu viz-a-viz the Court rulings.

“However, we believe that a political solution is still possible in this circumstance”.

Our plan to address insecurity in southeast, Governor Umahi reveals

Umahi said the Governors, who were also perturbed by the alarming level of insecurity in the region, resolved to set up a 24-hour patrol team on all the major highways in the zone.

They called on the Federal Government to come to their aid in providing security in the region bearing in mind that elections were around the corner.

He said Southeast Governors had decided to put funds together to further assist the victims of flooding in the region.

Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu state); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia state), and David Umahi (Ebonyi state) were in attendance, while the Governors of Anambra and Imo states, were represented by their deputies Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezi and Prof. Placid Njoku, respectively.

