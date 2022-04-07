Family members of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have accused southeast governors of sabotage.

Kanu's younger brother, Emmanuel said the IPOB leader had made an eight-point demand from the federal government when he (Kanu) met with the southeast governors shortly before the raid at the late father's palace.

Speaking on behalf of the Kanu family, Emmanuel sought explanations from the southeast governors over their failure to convey Kanu's demands to the FG as agreed by the parties involved.

Vanguard reports that Kanu's younger said that his family is not happy that their son is being portrayed as a secessionist in some quarters while in the actual sense he means well to the entire Igbo race.

Listing the eight demands made by Kanu, his brother said:

"Let them (the southeast governors) explain why they did not convey to the Federal Government the demands made by my brother. Or are they saying that his demands are not genuine?”

1. Upgrade Enugu International Airport

According to Emmanuel, his brother had asked that the federal government upgrade the Enugu International Airport to a grade one Airport to enable Igbos in various countries of the world to fly in and take off without a stopover in Lagos or Abuja.

2. Dredging of River Niger

Emmanuel revealed that Kanu had demanded that River Niger be dredged to reduce the heavy cost of importation.

He stated that the people who deal in massive importation of goods are people from the southeast region who bear the pains of having to seek alternative means to import their goods.

3. Upgrade of Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri

Younger Kanu said that his brother had demanded that Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri be upgraded to a functional cargo airport.

His words:

"The federal government is using revenues generated from our oil to build airports and other infrastructures in other zones but our fathers levied themselves to build Owerri airport, yet the federal government has failed to upgrade and maintain the sweat of our fathers."

4. Port Harcourt and Calabar Seaport

According to Emmanuel, his older brother had called for a revamp of the seaport in Port Harcourt and Calabar seaports to be made to operate at full capacity.

His words:

“My brother also demanded that the Port Harcourt, and Calabar seaports be made to operate in full capacity so that big ships can be berthing in them."

5. Moribund Industries in the southeast and south-south region

Emmanuel said his brother demanded the revival of all moribund industries in the southeast and south-south to provide job opportunities for thousands of Nigerian youths graduating from higher institutions.

6. Functional rail lines

Emmanuel noted that Nnamdi Kanu also demanded functional rail lines in the southeast and south-south regions.

7. Good primary health care

The IPOB leader is said to have also demanded good, accessible and affordable health care services for the people from the Nigerian government.

8. Improved and steady electricity supply

Speaking further, Emmanuel asked:

“Are such demands not genuine? Why then did they not convey them to the Federal Government? If they did, what answers did they receive?

“Why would somebody resort to criminalising my brother as a secessionist while he has made genuine demands which our leaders shied away from?"

The younger Kanu also alleged the possibility of the southeast governors blackmailing his brother because they feel he is taking the shine from them by demanding someone the key things they should have asked for or made available for the people they were elected to govern.

He added:

"Until there is a meaningful and genuine roundtable discussion, I don’t see this agitation fading away.”

Nnamdi Kanu: Soludo advises FG, reveals 2 actions to take on IPOB leader

The governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo, had advised the federal government on how to deal with Nnamdi Kanu's case.

Soludo said the trial of the IPOB leader should be sped up so that he either gets convicted of freed by the court.

The Anambra state governor also spoke on establishing a truth and reconciliation panel to address the agitation in the southeast region.

Nnamdi Kanu: FG files fresh terrorism charges against IPOB leader

Fresh terrorism charges had been filed against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, a proscribed group based in the southeast.

The charges were initiated by the agents of the federal government twenty-four hours before Kanu's expected appearance in court.

Kanu was arrested by Nigerian authorities in Kenya and extradited to Abuja, the Nigerian capital in the year 2021.

