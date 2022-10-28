More countries have issued warnings to the citizens about possible terrorist attacks in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja

The United States had started the trend, warning American citizens against embarking on non-essential travel to the city

Germany, Bulgaria, Ireland, Denmark and others have now joined and explained why they had to align with the US' decision

FCT, Abuja - Many countries have joined the United States in issuing terror alerts in Nigeria, cautioning their citizens against non-essential travel to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

The US had recently issued a travel advisory warning of a possible terror attack in Abuja.

The Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies have reacted to the terror alerts issued by the US and others in Abuja. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Though Nigeria's security agencies said they are on top of the situation and urged Abuja residents to remain calm, other countries have also issued alerts to their citizens, causing heightened tension in Nigeria's capital.

Here is a full list of countries that issued terror alerts in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

United States United Kingdom Australia Canada Germany Bulgaria Ireland Denmark

Terror alert in Abuja: Target areas

The countries above through their embassies listed targets to include schools, government buildings, hotels, markets, shopping malls, bars, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, restaurants, places of worship and international organisations.

According to Daily Trust, Germany and other countries that just issued the alerts said they aligned with the position of the US after series of meetings, intelligence sharing and “incontrovertible proof of imminent danger.”

“Late last week, a suspect was nabbed near the US Embassy at the Central Area allegedly spying on the surroundings.

“Also, explosive devices were found near the entrance of a compound housing US staff on Saturday, October 22,” the newspaper quoted an anonymous source as saying.

The source added that after gathering intelligence on the plan to attack US citizens and other expatriates, the US government decided to send Special Forces to Abuja to analyse the threat.

Nevertheless, another top security source said the US government was overreacting, adding that the threat level could be contained without the scare-mongering by the embassy.

DSS reacts to US security alert in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) reacted to the security alert statement issued by the US embassy on Sunday, October 23.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng and issued by Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, Abuja residents have been urged not to be alarmed but should remain alert and take into cognisance the security warning.

Afunanya said residents of Abuja should also help security agencies with useful and relevant information to help clamp down on any imminent terror attack in the federal capital.

Source: Legit.ng