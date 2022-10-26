PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday, October 25, announced that it has sanctioned 31 officers and men of the corps.

The commandant general of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi in a statement released in Abuja, through the spokesperson of the corp, Olusola Odumosu said the officers were sanctioned for various offences.

Audi noted that the disciplinary action against the officers was taken after its approval by the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Board.

Some officers of the NSCDC have been dismissed, suspended or retired for professional misconduct.

According to the CG, 15 of the officers were dismissed, seven were suspended, nine placed on compulsory retirement while one was interdicted and another demoted.

He added that several of the officers were sanctioned for offences ranging from job racketeering, conspiracy, extortion, forgery, absence without leave, dishonesty and economic sabotage, among others.

Those dismissed included one assistant superintendent of corps I, two chief corps assistants, three assistant inspectors of corps (AIC), three corps assistants (CAIII), two CAII, one CAII, one inspector of corps and one AIC.

His words:

“The suspended officers included two deputy commandants of corps, three assistant commandants of corps, one assistant superintendent of corps II and one CAII.

“The board also approved the interdiction of an inspector of corps (IC) and demotion of one IC."

In addition, the CG noted that the action by the corps and its board is part of the measures put in place to rid the service of bad eggs and ensure discipline among serving officers.

He said:

“The actions of the erring personnel made it imperative to invoke internal disciplinary mechanisms by setting up disciplinary committees.

"They carried out an investigation and orderly room trial for various offences and spelt out the recommendation of different sanctions to the board for approval."

Kuje attack: Family of slain NSCDC personnel receives donation from FG

The family of late Inspector of Corps Ilyasu Abraham received a gift of N2.8 million from the Federal Government.

The monetary gift was handed to the Abraham family by the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

Audi said the money is in fulfilment of his promise to ensure that necessary compensation is given to the family of the IC who was killed during an attack in Kuje prison facility in due time

Nationwide apprehension as terrorists break record in Abuja prison attack

Nigerians across the country seem to be apprehensive following the growing rate of insecurity in Nigeria.

This increase in fear by citizens spiked with the recent attack on the Kuje Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory by members of ISWAP.

Some residents in the FCT including top leaders have also expressed shock over the attack which led to the release of over 600 inmates mostly terrorists by the attackers.

