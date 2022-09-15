President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Major General Barry Ndiomu (retired) as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP)

Ndiomu appointment was announced in a statement by Femi Adesina, the president's spokesperson on Thursday, September 15

According to Adesina, Major General Barry Ndiomu (retired) will serve as a replacement for Milland Dikio

Colonel Milland Dixon Dikio (retired) has been removed as the boss of the Amnesty Office by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dikio was removed and his position was immediately replaced by the president on Thursday, September 15.

President Buhari has appointed Ndiomu as the interim administrator for Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Source: Facebook

The Nation reports that President Buhari approved the appointment of Major General Barry Ndiomu (retired) as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to President Buhari on media and publicity in a statement confirmed the appointment of Ndiomu as PAP's interim administrator.

His words:

“The appointee hails from Odoni in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and was admitted to the Nigerian Defence Academy as part of 29th Regular Combatant Course.

"He was commissioned Second Lieutenant in 1983. He held several command and staff appointments in the course of his successful military career. He retired in December 2017.

“Gen Ndiomu also trained as a lawyer, and is alumnus of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Harvard Kennedy School, and George C Marshall Centre for European Security Studies, among others.”

