Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, has released the contact number of the officers of the police complaint bureaus in each state of the federation

The bureau is domiciled in the offices of the police public relations officers in the Nigerian police force

Adejobi urges Nigerians to use the numbers where it is necessary to save someone or rescue themselves and promises immediate responses

The Nigerian Police Force has released the contact numbers of the public complaint bureau officers (PCB), domiciled in the police public relations officers (PPRO) in the 36 states in Nigeria.

The contact numbers were shared by the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on his verified Twitter page on Sunday, October 23.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi has released the contacts of police PPRO in each of the 36 states Photo Credit: Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi

Source: UGC

The police boss urges Nigerians to use the contact number to save people and/or liberate them when needed.

The contact numbers of the police bosses are reachable and available for immediate responses where there is an urgent need to contact the police.

Police PPROs contacts Photo Credit: Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi

Source: Twitter

Adejobi said:

“I have promised to share this here. Please take note and use the nos when necessary to save people and/or liberate them, even, yourself. The nos of the command PCB officers domiciled in the PPRO offices, so make use of them for our good. Thanks. Ire oo.”

