Residents of Imo affected by the recent flood ravaging some parts of Nigeria have gotten help from the state government

Governor Hope Uzodimma released funds and palliatives including bags of 50kg rice, mattresses, pillows, cooking condiments, and more to those affected

The items were presented to the victims by the state deputy governor in the presence of traditional rulers

Ohaji-Egbema - The Imo state government has visited and assisted the flood displaced victims in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta with relief materials, funds and food items through the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC).

Representing Governor Hope Uzodimma, the deputy governor of the state, Professor Placid Njoku distributed the relief items.

Professor Njoku was accompanied by ISOPADEC general manager, Chief Charles Orie, minister for state education, Hon. Nana Opiah and a host of other officials,.

They were received by the traditional rulers of the affected communities with the victims of the flood respectively.

Speaking at the outreach, Chief Orie expressed sympathy on the tragic incident of flooding in the communities.

He disclosed that Governor Uzodimma in his magnanimity has released funds and palliatives which includes bags of 50kg rice, mattresses, pillows, cooking condiments, drinking water, and more.

According to him, the governor insisted that every affected victim must be fed daily with hot meals until they return to their homes.

Speaking earlier, Professor Njoku consoled the flood victims, added that Government is doing more to cushion such natural disasters.

Residents rejoice after getting relief materials from state government

A video posted by the Imo state government on Twitter shows residents in the area rejoicing after receiving the relief materials.

The beneficiaries praised Governor Uzodimma to high heavens while singing and dancing when the materials arrived.

Nigerian states, households battle with massive flood

In recent weeks, floods have taken over major states in Nigeria, displacing homeowners and businesses.

The impact so far has been devastating and many have in recent days been rendered homeless in states like Anambra, Kogi, Imo states and more.

Farmlands have also been affected by the unfortunate development, which experts say would affect the cost price of produce in the coming months.

