Portable and his first wife, Bewaji, have been sighted on social media playing and having fun in their bedroom

Bewaji was busy eating food from an eatery and singing to hail herself when Portable made the video and shared it online

In the caption of the clip, he hailed her and asked her to keep enjoying life, he also called her a joy giver

Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, professionally known as Portable, has shown through a sweet video he posted how much he loves his first wife, Bewaji.

In the recording, Bewaji, was on the bed singing and eating food bought from the eatery when her husband made a video of the two of them.

Bewaji was hailing herself with the song and taking a swipe at the people who said she should not enjoy life. When she noticed that she was being recorded, she stopped singing and told her man to stop videoing her.

Portable shares sweet video with wife, Bewaji. Photo credit @portablebaeby

Portable hails wife

Taking to the caption of his post, Zazu also hailed his wife, he called her Mama Zeh, the joy giver, and told her to keep enjoying her life.

In the video, Zazu told Bewaji to keep singing and not to worry about the video.

Portable shows off wife's food

The Zeh Nation boss, who recently got his American visa, showed off the food his wife was eating.

On the stool beside her bed, she had chicken, chips, and a bottle of cold drink.

Recall that before the video was made, Portable had earlier dragged her after she threatened to pack out from his house.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Portable about his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

"This guy na giran small time they go fight become friend again."

"As from today I no go ever put mouth for husband and wife matter again this two people ehn Koni baje funyin."

"Mr and Mrs Zeh."

"Man keeping receipts."

"When a man loves H=his wife he truly loves her nothing. Your chief advisor can do."

"Definition o dem no Dey put mouth for husband and wife matter."

"Portable love this lady dough."

"Ajepe aye."

"Na wetin we wan dey see be this. No drag am again o habeeb."

"Portable dey romantic pass my babe."

Portable flies wife to Kenya

Legit.ng had reported that Portable and his wife traveled to Kenya days after dragging her online after she threatened him that she was leaving.

Zazu was the first to start the dragging after Bewaji called herself a self-made woman in her birthday post. He threatened to send her packing from the house if she did not pull down the post.

Later Bewaji also responded to his post and said she was going to pack out of the house.

Days after the online dragging, Portable shared the video while they were on board on their way to Kenya.

Source: Legit.ng