The people of Obinetiti Nzerem autonomous community in the Ehime Mbano LGAs of Imo state live without the basic infrastructure to connect with other parts of the state

They carry their loved deceased on their heads to mortuaries in neighbouring communities as ambulances or any other vehicles could not access their communities because there is no road

Despite being considered one of the food baskets of the state, the farmers cannot take their farm produce to the cities, and their children have to trek miles to get basic education

Ehime Mbano, Imo - For over 52 years, the people of Obinetiti Nzerem autonomous community in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state have remained the victims of negligence and abandonment.

The community is ranked as one of the state's food baskets as one of the largest producers of garri, palm oil, yam and cassava in the state, The Nation discloses.

Many of its sons and daughters are also making waves around the globe.

However, the absence of infrastructure cannot be overlooked in the community that has produced two secretaries to the state government and many lawmakers.

The poor condition of the people of the agrarian community hands on the fact that they can’t move their far produced to urban markets because of the terrible state of the roads and the total lack of government attention.

The experience of the very slippery clay and muddy roads in the community are clear pictures of the dilemma.

Other heartbroken images included the ridges constructed on the roads by the villagers to allow the quick flow of muddy waters in order for them to access their homes and farmlands.

The youths of the community trek long distances to carry the bodies of their deceased loved ones on their heads to mortuaries in other communities.

This is because ambulances and vehicles cannot access the infrastructure deficit community.

Narrating their ordeals, the residents said for 52 years, no ambulance or vehicle had entered their community, they reveal they carry their corpses on their heads as erosion has destroyed all roads leading to the community.

The community said they carry their sick ones on their backs for miles before getting the vehicle to take them to the hospital, noting that the assisted sick people die on their way on several occasions.

Teachers deployed to the community's primary and secondary schools often decline to work there. This has left their children with no choice but to walk miles to neighbouring communities to acquire education.

It was gathered that the only secondary school in the community, Model Secondary School, Dioka Nzerem, has since shut down, with the premises overtaken by weeds.

The Reverend Father in charge of Holy Trinity Parish Obinetiti Nzerem Ehime Mbano, Fr Chukwuma C. Chukwuma, said: “Indigenes have been suffering in this community after the war because of the terrible nature of their abandoned road.

Source: Legit.ng