Governor Nyesom Wike has shown concern toward the flood victims in Rivers state through a huge donation

This is as Wike releases the sum of one billion naira (N1bn) to alleviate the suffering of people in areas affected by the ongoing flood disaster in Rivers state

Meanwhile, the flood has taken away the livelihood of residents, destroyed properties worth billions of naira, and left hundreds of thousands, including children, homeless

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The taskforce set up by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state to alleviate the suffering of people in areas affected by the ongoing flood disaster at the weekend confirmed that the governor has released the N1bn he promised impacted residents.

The chairman of the taskforce, Dr. George Nwaeke, assured at the weekend that the supply of relief materials and evacuation of trapped victims would continue in line with the mandate the committee received from the governor.

Wike donates N1bn to flood victims in Rivers state. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Speaking after delivering relief materials to victims Ahoada East and Ahoada West, Nwaeke said Wike was committed to cushioning the effects of the disaster on residents, Rivers Mirror noted.

Wike donates to N1bn to Rivers flood victims

Nwaeke noted that the committee was also working to forestall future occurrences with a robust post flood programme.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

"I want to thank God for the Governor who has made a continuous provision for the people of these areas that are currently displaced.

"In addition to what we have here, we are handing over this cash to the council chairmen for the logistics to take these items and distribute them to the various IDP camps.

"And we have also promised that we will come again. I want to assure the public that we will continue to do this. The governor has marched words with actions, the funds have been released.

"We are doing our best and we will continue to do our best to ensure that the people in this area do not feel the full impact of this natural disaster."

The council chairmen of Ahoada East and West, Ben Eke and Hope Ikiriko, commended the governor for remaining consistent to his promise from the first day he inaugurated the committee.

Residents lament as horrific incident threatens ex-President Jonathan’s village

The hometown of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Otuoke, Bayelsa state, is the latest victim of the ongoing flood that has spread through 34 of the 36 states in Nigeria.

It was reported that the Otuoke community has a long history of flood attacks, leading to the loss of lives and properties over the years.

Meanwhile, community residents have expressed dissatisfaction with the annual reoccurrence of floods.

Nigeria floods kill 500, displace 1.4 million people

Meanwhile, about 500 people have died in Nigeria's worst floods in a decade and 1.4 million others been displaced from their homes since the start of the rainy season, the federal government said.

Similarly, 45,249 houses were totally damaged while 70,566 hectares of farmlands were completely destroyed.

Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, a spokesperson in the ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, made this known in a statement.

Source: Legit.ng