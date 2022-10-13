Nigerians living in Abuja are currently facing hell from fuel scarcity that has besieged the country's capital in the last couple of days

The commodity is being sold between N400 and N500 per litre at different areas of the FCT as of Tuesday, October 11

However, the government has assured that the scarcity of fuel that was caused by the flood that invaded Kogi will soon be over

FCT, Abuja - The fuel situation in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has been described by residents as most terrible.

On Tuesday, Legit.ng observed long queues at a few filling stations dispensing the product.

Nigerians going to offices and other workplaces were stranded along the road as commercial vehicles were scarcely available. Workers struggled to board the few available vehicles even at a high cost.

As at Tuesday, a Litre of fuel was sold between N400 to N500, depending on the buyer's location in Abuja.

But the Nigerian government has assured residents that the scarcity which resulted from the flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State will ease off in a matter of days, especially now that the water is beginning to recede.

Reason for fuel scarcity

Flooding at Koton Karfe, near Lokoja in Kogi State, has grounded vehicular movements through the axis. Some vehicles had spent days along the road because the flooding had made it difficult to travel down to the nation's capital. Some are forced to turn back, taking a longer route of Otukpo-Oweto bridge.

Marketers assure of fuel supply

But the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has assured Nigerians that fuel will be available as soon as possible.

It urged citizens to exercise patience as it is working assiduously to address the current fuel scarcity occasioned by the flooding.

The IPMAN Chairman, Northern Nigeria, Alhaji Bashir Danmalam, had in a statement disclosed that about 200 trucks loaded with PMS from Calabar, Cross River State, were being expected in Abuja and other parts of the northern states.

The IPMAN Chairman assured that the trucks were expected to go through Ikom, Ogoja, Katsina-Ala, Vandeikia, also via Lafiya to Abuja.

Despite assurances, residents groan

But despite the assurance, residents of the FCT, as of Wednesday morning, were again stranded along highways while going and returning from work.

Transport fare shoots up

A civil servant, Amos Ijachi told Legit.ng that the fuel situation has complicated so much for residents. According to him, it takes extra effort to get a vehicle when going to work in the morning. According to him, returning is equally a problem.

He said:

"It's not only that we are experiencing shortage of vehicles, transportation cost has also gone up.

"Since this scarcity started, it has become extremely difficult going to work. I don't even blame these drivers for increasing fares because most times, we spend about 2-3 hours in the hold-up as vehicles struggling to buy the product from the few stations dispensing will just block the road. It's no longer funny.

" From Kubwa, 2.1 junction to town used to N300 in a comfortable car, but right now, the price has gone up to N400. Despite this situation, our income hasn't changed," he lamented.

Rain is another trouble for residents

Another concerned citizen, Abdullahi Adamu said the constant rain in Abuja has complicated the situation. According to him, waiting for vehicles in this season looks a bit difficult.

He said:

"While waiting, the rain could come without any sign. It can just come and you are stranded. I saw something in the rain yesterday. Imagine being drained while going to the office. It's not easy living in Abuja right now.

"Another concern is the usual flash flood in Abuja. Once it happens, you will be forced to stay in the hold-up for hours. Everything is just not working right now."

Legit.ng reached out to NNPC

Effort to reach Garba Deen Mohammad, NNPC Group General Manager, Communication failed as he did not respond to messages sent to him and his aides.

Garba had assured FCT residents of better days when he said in a statement earlier that NNPC was working with relevant stakeholders to ensure the availability of the product.

According to him, NNPC is collaborating with relevant government agencies to open up the affected major highway, but for now, vehicles, especially fuel tankers, are using other roads to get to their intended destinations in order to supply the product.

“The current situation is temporary and has nothing to do with shortage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as the NNPC Ltd has a thirty-day products’ sufficiency, we urge the general public to remain calm and not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products,” he had said in a statement he issued earlier.

Petrol Minister Sylva reacts

Reacting to an inquiry by Legit.ng on what is currently being done to end the current scarcity. Horatius Egua, the spokesperson to the minister of State Petroleum Resources, said NNPC Limited is solely responsible for matters concerning fuel.

According to him:

“It is no longer the supervision of the minister after its incorporation into a going concern.”

Fuel scarcity hits Port Harcourt as protest against harassment by security operatives intensifies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rivers state capital, Port Harcourt, has been hit by a fresh wave of fuel scarcity following the withdrawal of services by tanker drivers in the state.

The drivers have alleged consistent harassment by the security operatives in the state and thus, calling for such to stop.

The development has resulted in a 50% increase in the cost of transportation in the state as some filling stations now sell the product between N250 and N280.

