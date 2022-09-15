The Rivers state capital, Port Harcourt, has been hit by a fresh wave of fuel scarcity following the withdrawal of services by tanker drivers in the state

The drivers have alleged consistent harassment by the security operatives in the state and thus, calling for such to stop

The development has resulted in a 50% increase in the cost of transportation in the state as some filling stations now sell the product between N250 and N280

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, has been hit with long queues on Wednesday, September 14, as petrol tanker drivers withdrew their services in protest against constant harassment by security operatives in the state.

The Punch reported that the development has caused a serious fuel shortage in the state.

This is coming about 5 months after the nationwide scarcity, which was caused by the importation of adulterated petrol by the federal government.

Where to get fuel in Rivers state?

Most filling stations along Aba Road, Ikwerre road, and airport road were locked, while few of the filling stations sold the commodity between N250 and N280 per litre.

As a result of the scarcity, transport fare within the city has increased by 50% as the distance previously charged N100 by commercial drivers went up to N150.

A motorist, Prince Chima said:

“I was shocked to buy fuel this morning at N280 because I wanted to travel with my family. It is difficult to know what this country is turning into.”

