As Nigerians continue to fight crude oil theft, which affects the country's oil revenue, Ebipade Kari emerges as a hero.

A middle-aged man, he reportedly refused a bribe of N25 million from crude oil thieves

His efforts may have saved Nigeria billions in crude oil money, which has grown increasingly difficult for the federal government to get

As the elite of society gathered at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, for the National Honours Awards Investiture.

One person that may be mentioned in a similar event in the coming years is Kari Ebipade Dergbegha, the operational leader and chief security officer of Tompolo's security agency, Tantita Security Services Limited, which just received a government N48 billion contract to protect the creeks.

His heroism in creeks of Escravos, Delta State might have just saved the federal government from losing crude revenue worth billions.

Ebipade Kari Credit: Gbaramutu voice

Source: Facebook

How Ebipade became an Hero

According to GbaramatuVoice, on Saturday, 8 October 2022 while patrolling the creeks of Niger Delta, Ebipade was tipped off about the presence of a group of thieves who sailed from Lagos with a large vessel.

The information has it that they were stealing Nigerian crude oil at Forcados terminal in Warri.

Ebipade set out to apprehend the oil thieves which had stolen 1,500 metric tonnes of crude oil.

Street journal reports that the Captain of the ship, Temple Manasseh, with 7 other crew members, while loading the crude sighted Ebipade and his men, immediately offered N25 million.

Ebipade was reported to have outrightly turned down the offer insisting they were stopped.

Having successfully stopped the operation, he immediately reached out to the Nigerian Navy to take over the investigation.

Nigeria Navy burn down vessels

Punch reports that on Monday, 10 October, 2022, Officers of the Nigerian Navy in Delta State destroyed the vessel arrested with stolen crude oil aboard Niger Delta creeks.

The Nigerian Navy personnel set the ill-fated vessel on fire on Warri River at about 3 o’clock on Monday afternoon following confession of the Captain of the ship.

NNPC locates, shuts down 395 illegal refineries associated with Forcados, hints on illegal oil pipeline

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is putting all its efforts into stopping the monstrous growing oil theft in Nigeria.

According to the company's Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, the firm has discovered and dismantled the operations of about 395 illegal refineries linked to the Forcados, a small town in the Niger Delta.

Kyari said the company had deactivated the illegal refineries, taken down 273 wooden boats, and ruined 374 illegal reservoirs and 1,561 metal tanks.

