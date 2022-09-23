BREAKING: Tragedy Strikes in Lagos as Another Building Collapses, Rescue Mission in Motion (Photos)
- Another building reportedly collapsed at Palm Avenue, Mushin local government area of Lagos, on Friday, September 23
- A number of persons were said to have been trapped in the collapsed building at Sonuga street in Mushin
- The incident was confirmed by the permanent secretary of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyinyola, who noted that a rescue operation is already ongoing at the scene of the incident
Mushin, Lagos - Tragedy has again struck in Lagos as another building has collapsed in Sonuga street, Palm Avenue, Mushin local government area of the state.
The incident was confirmed by the permanent secretary of the Lagos state emergency management agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyinyola, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday, September 23.
Oke-Osanyinyola said:
“A building has collapsed in Mushin few minutes ago. The rescue operation is ongoing.”
Some reports say some persons are trapped in the collapsed building.
Source: Legit.ng