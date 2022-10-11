The Oyo state house of Assembly is not happy with the latest move by the EFCC relating to its members

The parliamentary house in a letter faulted the anti-graft agency's move while urging the EFCC to respect the court order

Meanwhile, in an earlier move, the Assembly maintained that the EFCC has no powers to query its finances, rather the Auditor General of Oyo state is vested with such power

The Oyo House of Assembly has faulted the invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to its members in relation to a purported ongoing investigation, The Nation reported.

Reacting, the Clerk of Oyo Assembly, Yetunde Oludara Awe, in a letter, queried the propriety of the EFCC’s invitation to the Assembly members in the face of a pending suit challenging its (EFCC’s) power to probe state Legislature’s finances.

Oyo Assembly reacts as EFCC invites its members for questioning over alleged fraud.

The Assembly sends a warning to EFCC

In the letter to the EFCC, dated October 11, 2022, a copy of which the newspaper sighted in Abuja, Awe warned the commission against disrespecting the court and taking the law into its hands.

She said no member of the State Assembly would honour any invitation from the anti-graft agency until the pending case is determined.

Earlier probe

The Oyo Assembly sued the EFCC earlier this year over its (EFCC’s) planned probe of the Assembly’s finances.

In the suit marked: FHC/IB/CS/71/2022 filed through its lawyer, Musibau Adetunbi (SAN), the Oyo Assembly is contending among others that by the provision of Section 125 of the Constitution, the EFCC is forbidden from looking into the financial books of the state Assembly.

They argued that such power only resides with the Auditor General of Oyo State by virtue of Section 125 of the Constitution.

