The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan was impeached by members of the state House of Assembly on Monday, July 18

Olaniyan’s removal was followed by the report of the seven-man panel constituted by the chief judge on allegations of gross misconduct

In reaction, the APC governorship candidate faulted the move by the lawmakers and demanded the sanction of the state's chief judge

The 2023 governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Senator Teslim Folarin, has described the impeachment of Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan by the House of Assembly as unlawful, The Nation reports.

According to the politician, the move contradicted respect for rule of law.

Barrister Bayo Lawal was sworn in as the new Deputy Governor of Oyo State on Monday, July 18. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Folarin demanded the sack of Oyo Chief Judge

Folarin asked the National Judicial Council (NJC) to sanction the Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola, for breaching the oath of his office.

The governorship hopeful further stated that the committee set up by the chief judge to investigate the deputy governor lacked integrity.

Folarin speaks on what APC would do

He said the APC would not relent in providing an alternative to unruly and undemocratic acts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration in the state.

Folarin, however, said the “illegal impeachment” did not stop the Court of Appeal and by extension the Supreme Court to do their job in days to come.

Impeachment: Olaniyan rejects verdict dismissing his suit seeking to stop Oyo assembly

Meanwhile, the embattled Olaniyan was not pleased with the high court verdict dismissing his suit against the Oyo state parliament.

The court had on Thursday, July 14, given its ruling against Olaniyan, stating that there were no illegalities in the procedures of his impeachment by the parliament.

Olaniyan who was not pleased by the high court verdict vowed to continue the case at the appellate court.

Makinde's deputy defects to APC

The news of Olaniyan's defection came as a surprise as he announced his defection on Sunday, June 5, from the PDP to APC.

Olaniyan announced his defection while speaking with newsmen in his private office in Ojoo area of Ibadan.

He, however, said the defection didn’t affect his position as the deputy governor of the state, saying he had not resigned.

