Owerri, Imo state - Ebere Udeagu, a former Deputy governor of Imo state, died at the age of 79 on Monday, October 10.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Udeagu, who served as a deputy governor of the state between 1999 and 2007, died in the early hours of Monday in Owerri, the state capital, The Punch reported.

Udeagu’s last public appearance was on October 1, 2022, during the 62nd Independence Day anniversary in Owerri.

A source said the former deputy governor complained of ill-health on Sunday morning and could not attend a church service.

He was later rushed to a hospital, where he died on Monday morning.

A former governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim, on Monday, described Udeagu’s death as unfortunate.

One of Ohakim’s aides, Emmanuel Chukwu, in a short statement in Owerri on Monday, said that the state had lost one of its illustrious sons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng