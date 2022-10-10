Atiku Abubakar running from Port Harcourt to London, APC mocks PDP presidential candidate
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has on Monday, October 10, lambasted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
This was disclosed in a statement by Bayo Onanagu, director, media & publicity Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.
Onanuga said:
"All Nigerians are aware that Atiku’s emergence as the PDP presidential candidate grossly violated a power rotation code between the north and the south. His insistence on snatching and retaining what righly belongs to another political region has triggered a crisis within his party, making him run from Port Harcourt to London to mend fences."
Source: Legit.ng