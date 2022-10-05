A former Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Kaiama General Hospital in Kwara state, Dr. Adio Adeyemi Adebowale, has been arrested by the police

Dr. Adebowale, according to the police, is linked to the death of two ladies who were declared missing since 2021

During an authorised investigation, detectives discovered the remains of the missing women buried in the CMD's office

Kwara - The police command in Kwara has said that it has discovered the remains of a woman declared missing in November 2021 inside the office of the chief medical doctor of Kaiama General Hospital in the Kaiama local government area of the state.

A report by BBC Pidgin said the police revealed that the discovery was during an investigation on one Dr. Adio Adeyemi Adebowale who is allegedly linked to a murder case in Edo state.

The bodies of the slain women were buried in a grave made of tiles (Photo: Kwara State Police Command)

According to the spokesman of the command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi the case is contained in one of the petitions on the lady, Nofisat Halidu, said to be missing in the hospital since late 2021.

SP Okasanmi added in his statement that based on the order of the police commissioner, Paul Odama, an investigation began which led officers to the fact that the missing lady is Adebowale's girlfriend

The investigation led the team to Kaiama general hospital where the suspect, Adebowale was working as the Chief Medical Director (CMD).

Two dead bodies in CMD's office

As contained in Okasanmi's statement, officers had to force open the door to Adebowale's office and discovered the decaying remains of a lady buried in a grave made of tiles.

The statement said:

"One look at the office shows a suspicious sight of floor tiles, which were freshly cemented. Surprisingly the tiles were broken and it was a horrible sight that welcomed the detectives: behold, lying inside the shallow grave is the decomposing dead body of one unidentified female."

But this was not all as another dead body was found in a waste bin inside the same office.

Okasanmi added:

"Further search of the office led to the opening of one dustbin where another body of one woman later identified as the earlier reported missing Nofisat Halidu identified by her husband, Halidu and some members of the community present at the scene of the search."

Even more, the police said detectives recovered items from the ex-CMD's office among which are two telephone handsets found in one of the handbags of the deceased, one female wig, one veil, and one female underwear.

