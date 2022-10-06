Some dogs belonging to a Catholic church have mauled a passerby to death in the Abule Egba area of Lagos state

Two German shepherds guarding a Catholic church have gone missing after biting a man, Hashiru Isah, to death outside the church premises in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

The unguarded dogs left the church premises and strayed onto the street, where they attacked Isah, who was on his way home around 11.30pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

During the attack, the dogs reportedly bit Isah in different parts of his body.

Some dogs have killed a man in Lagos. Photo credit: Legit.ng

Source: Original

He was rushed to the Orile Agege General Hospital where he died.

A relative of the deceased reported the incident at the Oke-Odo Police Station, from where policemen were drafted to the scene to commence investigation.

Isah’s family members, who were pained by his death, retrieved his corpse for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

A source said:

“The attack happened in the night. The dogs strayed onto the streets and bit him to death. The dogs are still missing; someone took them away. The victim’s family members are Hausa; they were not interested in police investigation and went ahead to bury his corpse."

In his reaction to the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said efforts were ongoing to locate the dogs.

He said:

“The case file is still open; we haven’t closed it. But we can’t proceed with any investigation now because the deceased’s family has declined to assist with any investigation.

“The corpse of the deceased was released on compassionate grounds. We have also tried to verify things as we keep all options open. The exact circumstances have yet to be established because this recently happened.

“Findings are still being made. But indications showed that the dogs strayed onto the street and attacked a passerby. The passerby was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

“The general overseer of the church was not around; only one caretaker was at home taking care of the dogs and he has made a statement as we await the arrival of the owner of the premises and the dogs. We are still trying to locate the dogs.”

Reacting to the incident, a Professor of Public Health, University of Ilorin, Tanimola Akande, described the action of the person who took the dogs away as criminal.

Akande said, “We call dogs like that stray dogs; some of these dogs are not vaccinated, and they also get infected with rabies and become wild.

“When they bite human beings, they transfer rabies, a fatal disease. Such dogs should be captured and behe*ded.

