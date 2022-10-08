The Nigerian police have made a significant progress regarding the pinning down of escaped prison inmates at the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja

This is as the Kano state police command rearrested one Abubakar Mohammed Sadiq believed to be a suspected escapee from the Kuje prison break

The Force confirmed this development on Friday through a statement made available by its spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa

The Kano state police command, on Friday, October 7, confirmed that it had arrested one Abubakar Mohammed Sadiq believed to be a suspected escapee from Kuje prison break in the state, The Punch reported.

In a statement made available on Friday by the spokesman of the police command, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the suspect was arrested at Rangaza Quarters, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano state.

Police arrest Abubakar Mohammed Sadiq suspected to have escaped from Kuje prison in Abuja during the recent jailbreak. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau.

How Abubakar Muhammad Sadiq was arrested

Kiyawa noted that the 25-year-old Sadiq, of Badarawa Quarters, Kaduna North Local Government in Kaduna state, was arrested on September 23 at about 6:00 pm, based on credible information, coupled with sustained intelligence gathering.

Police released further details

According to the statement, Sadiq was nabbed by a team of Operation Restore Peace, attached to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CCID), Daily Trust added.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawan, directed that the suspected escapee be handed over to the Nigeria Correctional Service, Kano State Command.

