A resident of Lagos has been pronounced dead after he slumped while playing football in the Lekki area of the state

Prior to being pronounced dead, the deceased was rushed to Ever Care Hospital, Lekki,for treatment

Meanwhile, the police subsequently urged Nigerians to always take care of their health by going for medical checkups

In what can be described as another bad day for Nigeria, an unidentified footballer has slumped and died while playing at the Green Field Football Ground, in Lekki area of Lagos state.

This was disclosed by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) of the state command.

Hundeyin who confirmed the incident on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, October 2 said that officers from Maroko police division brought in the information on Friday, September 30.

According to the PPRO, the deceased was rushed to Ever Care Hospital, Lekki,for treatment where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

He said:

“Based on the report, a team of detectives visited the football scene and the hospital where the corpse was inspected and photographs taken.

“The corpse has been deposited at a public morgue for autopsy. Meanwhile, investigation is in progress."

Hundeyin, however, advised members of the public, particularly sports persons ,not to push their limits. He advised that when tired, they should take a rest.

He added:

“Above all, do regular medical check-up. Like we say on the street, ‘Life has no duplicate’."

