Bokkos - An unidentified man from Bokkos local government area of Plateau state, who boasted that he can take nine bottles of locally brew alcoholic drink “Ogogoro” without getting intoxicated has died after taking it

Hafsat Abubakar of the Women Leaders of the Conflict Mediation Mitigation Regional Council, Plateau chapter, said the man had requested the seller of the local gin to give him 11 bottles and swore that he would finish it without anything untoward or any embarrassing happening.

Locally brewed gin like 'ogogoro' are very popular in suburbs. Photo credit: Herbs Africa

Abubakar, who was hinted about the details of what transpired at the drinking joint, told The Nation newspaper that the man succeeded in gaggling nine bottles but could no longer continue to finish the remaining two bottles.

She said the man immediately gave up while the seller packed up her wares and took to her heels.

According to her, before the man died, he was vomiting blood profusely from the nose, ears and mouth.

She further hinted that a hunter, who was passing by was shocked at the sight of the dead man, alerted the villagers who took him for burial.

The deceased was said to have a wife and five children.

Source: Legit.ng