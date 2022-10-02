Detectives in Kwara have found the corpse of a woman buried in the office of the Chief Medical Director of Kaiama General Hospital, Dr Abbass Adeyemi.

The corpse of the woman simply identified as Nofisat Halidu was found in a shallow grave in the hospital in the presence of her husband, according to the police.

Adeyemi, who is currently in detention, had been linked with different cases of murder.

Last month, the Edo State Police Command arrested Adeyemi over the killing one Emmanuel Yobo Agbovinuere, a taxi driver.

The suspect, who hails from Offa LGA of Kwara State, was alleged to have killed the victim on September 3, in Benin City and dumped his corpse at Otofure community on the Benin-Lagos highway.

The doctor, who graduated from the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) in 2013, was said to have met the late Agbovinuere (cab driver) sometime in July, 2022, at a hotel and engaged his services.

However, Paul Odama, the new Commissioner of Police in Kwara, had ordered a fresh probe into the case of Halidu.

According to Ajayi Okansami, Police Public Relations Officer in Kwara, it was during investigation that the cases were unraveled.

“The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the public of the result of an investigation ordered by CP Paul Odama psc the newly posted Commissioner of Police Kwara State. On assumption of office, as commissioner of police Kwara State, while going through some petitions written by some citizens, a particular case struck the CP regarding a reported case of one missing lady by name Nofisat Halidu ‘F’ in Kaiama, Kaiama Local government area of Kwara State, on 21/11/2021.

“The CP immediately ordered the setting up of a high powered investigation team led by the deputy Commissioner of Police in the State CID, to unravel the mystery surrounding the kidnap case and other unresolved cases before his assumption of Office.

“Based on the CP order, investigation into the cases began yesterday 30/9/2022. Working on a lead provided by the arrest and confession of one Dr Adio Adeyemi Adebowale ‘M’ in Edo State confirming he killed one Ifeoluwa ‘F’ his girlfriend who was declared missing in Tanke area of Ilorin sometimes in 2021 and her dead body later discovered in a bush in Alapa area of Ilorin where he dumped it.

“Incidentally, the said Doctor was the chief medical director of Kaiama general hospital, investigation led the team to Kaiama general hospital where the suspect’s office was forced opened, a cursory look at the office presented a suspicious sight of a freshly cemented floor tiles, curiously the tiles were broken and a gory sight welcomed the detectives, behold, lying inside the shallow grave was a decomposing carcass of an unidentified female.

“Further search of the office led to the opening of a trash can where another body of a lady later identified as the earlier reported missing Nofisat Halidu ‘f’ identified by the husband, one Mr Halidu and other members of the community who were present at the scene at the time of the search.

“Other items recovered in the detained doctors office include, two telephone handsets found in the hand bag of one of the ladies found in the doctor’s drawer. Two female handbags, a female wig, a veil and a female pant.”

Source: Legit.ng