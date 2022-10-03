The Enugu Catholic Diocese has clarified that it did not remove Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka as the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry

Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, the spokesman of the diocese, said the controversial cleric was only asked to take time away in solitude

Achi added that Mbaka was asked to suggest a priest to stand in for him while in solitude, and he picked Fr. Anthony Amadi

Enugu state - The Enugu Catholic Diocese has denied removing Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka as the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry.

The Diocese clarified that Mbaka was only asked to take time away in solitude to listen to what the Spirit of God has to tell him.

The Nation cited the spokesman and Director of Communications, Enugu Diocese, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, as saying that Mbaka would return to continue his duties.

Mbaka allowed to choose priest to stand in for him - Achi

Father Achi noted that Mbaka, after being asked to proceed for solitude, was allowed to propose a priest temporarily stand in for him to administer to the faithful at the Adoration Ministry.

According to the spokesman, Fr. Mbaka introduced Fr. Anthony Amadi to the worshippers to take charge while he would be away on Sunday, October 2, following the approval of Bishop Callistus Onaga.

This, however, did not go down well with some of the faithful, who insisted that Mbaka must remain, Fr Achi stated.

“The Church loves Fr. Mbaka and cherishes him as an illustrious son. May our Mother Mary, the Queen of all Apostles, intercede for him. Amen," the spokesman stated.

Mbaka releases prophecies on 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Father Mbaka, in a prophetic declaration, said some presidential candidates are only wasting their time joining the race.

Mbaka said God's vision for 2023 polls will surely come to pass even if it delays for a while.

“Many people are wasting their time in the 2023 general elections. God said I should not reveal it. But as it stands, many people are wasting their time. The Lord said that the vision shall surely come to pass even if it tarries, just wait for it," the cleric said.

