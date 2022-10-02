Governor Hope Uzodimma's 62nd independence anniversary message focused on ordinary Nigerians

The governor said he is happy that inspite of all the intractable challenges of the past, Nigerians have remained resolute in their faith in the country

He also called on Nigerians, especially Ndi Imo, to continue to support both the federal and state governments

Owerri - Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma on Saturday, October 1 showered encomium on Ndi Imo, southeasterners and the entire people of Nigeria for their stability in nation building.

Governor Uzodimma made the commendation at the 62nd Independence Day Anniversary of Nigeria celebrated at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu square, Owerri.

Governor Uzodimma observing a march past during the event. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

He said:

“I commend Nigerians for their resilience these past 62 years. By living in different parts of the country to earn your livelihoods, even in the face of security threats and daunting economic challenges, you have continued to demonstrate your commitment to a united Nigeria.”

The governor emphasized that the greatest of the post independence challenges must have been how to turn the different ethnic nationalities into one, big united country and Ndi Imo have been committed to the task.

He, however, called for rededication of heart and might by all in the promotion and defence of the nation's common interests over and above self interests.

He further charged his fellow leaders to eschew divisional tendencies and rethink their mission in politics in service to our nation, their tribe or their religion.

Present at occasion was the wife of the governor, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma, the deputy governor, Professor Placid Njoku, and his wife, Dr. Mrs. Bola Njoku, former governor of Imo state, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, and a host of dignitaries.

Hope Uzodimma felicitates with Nigerians on Independence Day

Writing on his Twitter page concerning Nigeria's 62nd independence anniversary, the governor wrote:

“On behalf of the government & good people of Imo state, I, Senator Hope Uzodimma governor of Imo state, heartily felicitate with President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, Nigeria and Nigerians on the joyful occasion of the country's 62nd Independence Anniversary.

“In particular I specially celebrate ordinary Nigerians whose incredible resilience and patience in the face of daunting challenges have kept our country moving and also kept hope alive in the unity of our beloved nation.”

Census exercise can address Igbo marginalization, says Hope Uzodimma

Governor Uzodimma recently called for grassroots sensitization on the need for southeast residents to participate in the 2023 population and housing census.

The Imo governor also assured the National Population Commission in the state of every necessary support they need to ensure that the exercise turns out well.

According to the governor, the census exercise is an opportunity for the southeast to address its perceived marginalization.

Hope Uzodimma to Ndi Igbo: We need to strengthen our negotiation skills in politics

Recall that Governor Uzodimma recently charged Ndi Igbo to strengthen their negotiation skills to play politics effectively at the national level.

Uzodimma made the comment at the public lecture tagged 'Igbos quest for Nigeria’s unity', in honour of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Owerri.

The lecture was one of the events lined up to celebrated the 80th birthday of the elder statesman.

Source: Legit.ng