On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the biggest search engine in the world, Google, has a doodle of Nigeria's flag waving against a bright blue sky

This is to join Nigeria and its citizenry in marking the special day in which the most populous black nation on earth gained its independence

In the light of this special day in Nigeria's history, Legit.ng spotlights 3 notable heroes of the independence day

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Finally, on October 1, 1960, a West African country, Nigeria, which will go on to become the 'Giant of Africa' gained its independence amid jubilation among its people.

Nigeria's freedom from the rule of its British colonial masters took the concerted, daring and unwavering efforts of the country's nationalists.

Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo and Ahmadu Bello. Photo Credit: Paul Popper, Adabanija Global, music.si.edu

Source: Getty Images

The strong-willed efforts of some of these nationalists namely Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Sir Ahmadu Bello are the focus of this article.

1. Dr Nnamdi Benjamin Azikiwe

Dr Nnamdi Benjamin Azikiwe popularly known as Zik holds a pride of place in Nigeria's history as the fore of the country gaining its independence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Oxford University graduate promoted pro-African nationalist agenda as the editor of The Africa Morning Post in Ghana and founded The West African Pilot on his return to Nigeria in 1937, Guardian reports.

Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe wearing a smile. Photo Credit: Paul Pooper, Leftovercurrency

Source: Getty Images

With Herbert Macaulay, a strong opponent of colonial policies at that time, Azikiwe founded the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) and became the secretary general of the National Council in 1946.

It is noteworthy that he served as the first President of Nigeria from 1963 to 1966. His picture appears on Nigeria's ₦500 banknote since 2001.

2. Chief Obafemi Jeremiah Oyeniyi Awolowo

Chief Jeremiah Obafemi Oyeniyi Awolowo, popularly known as Obafemi Awolowo was a devout worshipper of the Ifá but a strong critic of the British colonial masters during his time.

As the founder and head of a political party Action Group, Awolowo pushed for a federal constitution, which was a success.

Chief Obafemi Awolowo staring. Photo Credit: Adabanija Global, premiumtimes

Source: UGC

This is because a federal constitution was introduced in the 1954 Lyttleton Constitution, following the model he proposed as he led the Western Region delegation.

Through his first book Path to Nigerian Freedom, Nigeria's foremost federalist advocated for the country's self-governance as well as knocked the British colonial masters' rule.

He is featured in the 100 Naira banknote since 1999.

3. Sir Ahmadu Ibrahim Bello

Sir Ahmadu Ibrahim Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto, remains one of Nigeria's foremost nationalists.

He was the first president of the Northern Peoples Party (NPP) and became the first Premier of Northern Nigeria in 1954.

Sir Ahmadu Bello wearing a smile. Photo Credit: music.si.edu, Leftovercurrency

Source: UGC

His alliance with Azikiwe to form Nigeria’s first indigenous federal government birthed the West African country's independence from Britain.

His portrait adorns the 200 naira banknote.

FG declares public holiday to mark independence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government had declared a public holiday to mark Nigeria's independence.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

He congratulated all Nigerians on the celebration and assured them of the government’s commitment to tackling all the challenges facing the nation and bringing smiles to the faces of all the people. The minister stated:

“The world is going through dire economic and security challenges which have also affected our nation.

"However, I am assuring us all that the government will not abandon the people, but will continue to confront all these challenges with all the might at our disposal until respite comes our way."

Source: Legit.ng