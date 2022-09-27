The deposed Baale of Shangisha in the Magodo area of Lagos, Mutiu Ogundare, was on Tuesday, September 27, sentenced to a 15-year jail term after he faked his own abduction

The y charged with faking his kidnap to a 15-year jail term.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi sentenced Ogundare having convicted him of a two-count bordering on breach of peace and fake kidnapping, The Nation reports.

Also jailed for the same prison term is his brother, Opeyemi Mohammed.

The court however set his wife Abolanle, free having earlier absolved her of the charges.

Source: Legit.ng