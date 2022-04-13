Issac Chukwu, a popular businessman in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, was reportedly assassinated on Monday night, April 11

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Gunmen have shot dead Issac Nnaemeka Chukwu, a businessman based in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, one week to his wedding.

Chukwu who was popularly known as Ochudo and dealt in provisions was allegedly killed by suspected assassins in Abakaliki, the state capital on Monday night, April 11, The Punch reported.

Issac Nnaemeka Chukwu, a businessman in Ebonyi, shot dead a week to his wedding. Photo credit: Premium Times

Legit.ng gathers that the deceased hailed from Enyibichiri Alike community in the Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi state.

Chukwu, according to a relative, had concluded arrangements for his wedding to his fiancée, Favour Chioma, who was with him when the gunmen killed him.

The relative who quoted the fiancée said Chukwu was shot at night after closing one of his shops. Premium Times also reported.

The relative was quoted as saying:

“He has a shop at International Market where he deals in provision goods. He owns another joint at Chukwuma Ofeke street Ameke Aba.

“The incident according to the fiancée happened at 9pm when they closed the shop and were about to enter their vehicle.

“Some boys accosted them, fired shots into the air, then ordered the guy to lie down and then shot him 3 times, collected the fiancée’s phone and left."

Chukwu's pre-wedding pictures with fiancée gone viral

Meanwhile, it was learnt that that the pre-wedding pictures with the fiancée have gone viral on social media following his death.

Also, the wedding invitation published on a website indicated that the traditional wedding was to take place on April 21 while the white wedding was slated for April 23.

The state's police spokesman, Mrs Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

Unknown gunmen murder Ebubeagu commander in Ebonyi state

In another report, unknown gunmen on Wednesday, March 23, killed the commander of Ebubeagu security outfit in the Ezza North local government area of Ebonyi state, Magnus Iganda.

Iganda was killed in his house by yet-to-be-identified assailants. In a statement issued on behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area, Emeka Nwonu, spokesman of the party said:

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the immediate family members, the people of Umuezeoka, the government, and the good people of Ezza North local government area on this irreplaceable loss."

