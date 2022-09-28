The Legacy 600 aircraft recovered by the Rivers state government is now at the Port Harcourt International Airport

The government had alleged that the aircraft was abandoned in Germany by the immediate past administration

The immediate past administration was accused of flying the aircraft to Germany, without any record of it made available to the incoming government

Omagwa - There was jubilation in Rivers state on Tuesday, September 27 when the Legacy 600 aircraft recovered by the Nyesom Wike-led administration finally touched down at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The Nation newspaper reports that Rivers women and youths rushed to the airport to entertain people with their cultural displays designed to celebrate the return of the state-owned Legacy 600 Aircraft.

The Rivers state aircraft on its returns to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa. Photo credit: Rivers state government

Source: Facebook

Governor Wike had earlier said the aircraft was secretly abandoned in Germany by the immediate past administration.

Wike, who was on ground to receive the Legacy 600 aircraft, said that the recovery and eventual return of the lost asset of the state was a reality and not mere politics.

He explained that it took intelligence report for his administration to discover such asset, owned by the Rivers state government.

His words:

“To the glory of God, the plane is back and Rivers people can see, Nigerians can see, it is not that we are playing politics. All we are saying, we never knew, nobody told us until we got intelligence that we have this asset somewhere.

“What is very important to all of us here today is that when we came into power in 2015, nobody handed over any report or gave us handover note to let us know where such asset of the State was, only for us to hear in 2019 that this asset is somewhere.”

How Governor Wike received the aircraft

New media aide to the governor, Marshal Obuzor shared more insights on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

“Governor Wike today received the Rivers state owned Legacy 600 aircraft, which was flown to and abandoned in Germany since 2012 by the administration of former governor and former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.”

Nigerians react

Some Nigerians have been reacting to the news of the returned aircraft on Twitter.

Miebacka Allwell wrote:

“It is laughable that Rivers state elders and politicians gathered under the rain yesterday to welcome Wike they said he recovered a private jet. The drums and red carpet were rolled out yesterday. I saw the pictures most of them posed as if it was a noble achievement.”

Prince Al Fayeed wrote:

“In Rivers state today, there was a fanfare to receive a refurbished Rivers state owned private jet. Young men and women actually wore branded T-shirts & face, carried banners with all kinds of inscriptions like “Welcome our illustrious plane.” Rivers money have suffered.”

