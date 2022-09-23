The heat is on in the PDP and the battle line has been drawn as Governor Wike continues to reel out revelations over the ongoing crisis in the party

Governor Wike in his recent disclosure stated that he was aware of the underground mastermind of some party elite in the build-up to the crisis

He said the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice presidential candidate of the PDP was not known to him even before he was selected

Governor Nyesom Wike has revealed what happened in the event of the selection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Rivers state governor said he was aware of the underground permutation that saw the emergence of the Delta state governor.

Governor Wike said he is aware of the event that led to the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice presidential candidate of the PDP. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

He made this revelation during a media chat monitored by Legit.ng on Friday, September 23 in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The outspoken Wike said despite his awareness of the plot, he expected good sense to prevail in PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

When asked by one of the journalists if he didn't notice the threads within the party knowing that it was only Governor Okowa who did not obtain the presidential or senatorial forms which might have been a clear indication of the plot all along.

Governor Wike responded by saying:

“That he (Atiku) was going to run with Okowa. That Okowa supported him. We were all aware. It is not that we didn’t see."

Wike likens PDP crisis to US elections

Governor Wike in his explanation gave an example of the United States Elections where the vice presidential candidacy of Kamala Harris became a bone of contention in the build-up to the general elections.

He said:

"Take for instance the United States of America, (Joe) Biden ran and the current vice president of America, Kamala Harris, gave Biden serious problem."

The Rivers state governor said when Harris was pitched to Biden, he opposed it on the premise that Harris was a thorn in his flesh prior to the election and that the party mediated and set the record straight for the benefit of the party and they won the election.

Governor Wike said:

“The problem with some of our leaders is that there are so many rent-seekers around them. They (rent-seekers) have not been in power for years.

"So, they are all looking for how to bounce back. They are people who have no value to add.”

"Wike's action is disturbing" - Olisa Metuh

Meanwhile, reactions have continued to trail the movement of Governor Nyesom Wike's men from Atiku Abubakar's campaign council.

Interestingly, this development has led to more crises in the opposition PDP as major stakeholders have picked their stand a few months before the 2023 polls.

Reacting, former PDP spokesman Chief Olisa Metuh said the action of Wike's men is disturbing and Atiku is really worried about it as he is left with no choice but to move against Wike's men.

PDP Crisis: Wike is a bluff - Atiku

In another development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will continue with the activities of its presidential campaign as planned.

The party said that the rift between its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Nyesom Wike is not enough to stall PDP's activities.

According to the party's spokesperson, there are laid down rules in the provision of the PDP constitution to serve as a guide in this kind of situation.

Source: Legit.ng