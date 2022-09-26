The March 28 attack on a Kaduna-bound train by terrorists has left railway stations abandoned by the government

This was disclosed by a former lawmaker who visited a train station six months after the attack by some terrorists

Shehu Sani said the animals were moving around freely at the station while grasses have grown around the environment too

The lawmaker who represented Kaduna central senatorial district in the Eighth Senate, Shehu Sani, has said that nature has taken over the train station on the Abuja-Kaduna railway track months after the area was abandoned due to terrorists' attack.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, September 25, the former lawmaker said that he visited one of the stations and realised that since the trains stopped functioning after Monday, March 28, attack by terrorists, grasses have started growing there.

Shehu Sani has said that the train stations have been overtaken by cats and lizards.

Source: Facebook

The former lawmaker also listed some of the animals including cats and lizards that have taken over the affairs of the station.

He said:

The terrorists stopped the trains after the attack. I visited one of the deserted stations.I saw grasses growing in places that was once bustling with people.

"I saw cats, birds and lizards moving freely."

Morale lesson for all

Speaking on the lessons learnt from his experience at the abandoned train station, Sani said that once human activity is gone from a location, nature tends to reclaim the environment.

His word:

"The lesson is that, once people are gone, nature will reclaim its wilderness."

