Abidemi Rufai, a former aide to the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing over $500,000 funds meant for COVID-19 pandemic relief in the United States of America.

New Telegraph reports that who was arrested at the JFK International Airport in New York in May 2021, had pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.

Tried before the US District Court in Tacoma, Washington, Judge Benjamin Settle issued the sentence on Rufai on Monday, September 26.

According to Settle's judgement, Rufai is also mandated to pay over $600,000 in restitution for the crime of wire fraud committed.

US prosecutors had earlier said that Rufai, 45, had a history of using stolen identities to file for emergency relief after hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

According to Seattle US Attorney, Nick Brown, Rufai is always at the peak of his craft whenever distraction strikes in the states.

Nick Brown said:

“Whether it was hurricane disaster relief, small business loans, or COVID unemployment benefits, he stole aid that should have gone to disaster victims in the United States.”

Apologising to the court, Rufai described his actions as outrageous and inexcusable. He also blamed his actions on a gambliing addiction and pressure to provide for his wife and children.

He wrote in a letter to the court:

“Your honour, I am now a rehabilitated man that is ready to live a crime-free life and also be a responsible man to my family and my community as a whole."

Source: Legit.ng