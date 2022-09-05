Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) has been described as a living legend among men

This was made known by Pastor Korede Komaiya of the Master’s Place International Church during his Sunday sermon

While preaching, he revealed the RCCG pastor received over 120 cars as gifts and he personally gifted him a car each year for 10 consecutive years

Delta, Warri - The senior pastor of The Master’s Place International Church, Korede Komaiya has claimed that he gave out a car each year for the past 10 years to pastor EA Adeboye of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), PM news reported.

According to the online platform, the pastor also revealed how the RCCG general overseer got 120 cars as gifts in a single day.

Pastor Korede Komaiya is the Senior Pastor at The Master’s Place International Church. Photo: Pst. Korede Komaiya

Source: UGC

He stated this in his Sunday sermon, titled: “The Father’s Blessings” at the church auditorium in Warri, Delta state.

He said:

“For 10 years, I was giving Pastor Adeboye a car per year, I have roots here and there, for 10 solid years, the year I don’t give him, I’ll give him equivalent in money.

“The last time I went to Redemption camp to drop a car for Pastor Adeboye; as I dropped the car for Pastor Adeboye, I was no 120 plus that day to drop the car. Not one of us knew we were coming, and not one of us knew we were going to be there that day."

"Adeboye is a living legend among men" - Pastor Komaiya

During his sermon, Komaiya described the RCCG general overseer as a legend among men and should be respected as such.

He made this known while slamming those using his name derogatorily and described such people as those who have lost their spiritual sense.

Komaiya said:

“Let me warn you, in this generation of bloggers, where people have lost spiritual sense and value that they think they can just be talking, so it’s Pastor Adeboye that has now become your toothpick, Pastor E. A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, a legend among men, is the one you’re now abusing just because you have an Infinix phone of N28,000."

“And you know because of the internet now, anybody can just take phone and stand somewhere and record, and because people are cursed, they love rumours,”

"People mocked me when I lost my son" - EA Adeboye

In another development, Pastor Enoch Adeboye revealed that some people mocked him when he lost his biological son in May 2021.

Pastor Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye also known as Dare Adeboye or Pastor Dee died at the age of 42.

Pastor Dare died in his sleep in Eket, Akwa-Ibom where he was leading one of the branches of the RCCG.

Pastor Adeboye announces delivery of 25 babies in Redemption City

Meanwhile, miracles have begun to happen in the lives of many households who have keyed into the ongoing national convention of the RCCG.

The good news is that on the second day of the annual programme twenty-five babies were delivered Tuesday at Redemption City.

However, the parents of the babies were not yet identified as 15 boys and 10 girls were born at the medical facilities in the camp.

Source: Legit.ng