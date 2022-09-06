RCCG has stated that social media cannot dictate to it who should be ordained and recognised as a pastor

The church was reacting to tweeps who were questioning Remi Tinubu's ordination as a pastor after he remarks on Igbos in Lagos

The former Lagos first lady had claimed in a video that southeasterners in the state are proving difficult

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has given its take on social media reactions and comments questioning the ordination of Senator Remi Tinubu as a pastor.

Remi recently claimed that southeasterners in Lagos “were proving difficult despite the love shown to them”.

RCCG said it was not aware of the video (Photo: @OmololaEssien)

The senator representing Lagos Central District in the National Assembly was referring to Igbos whare are not in support of her husband's presidential ambition.

Punch said she was quoted to have said in a video:

“We will entreat all the deities of Lagos to chase Igbo people out. Igbo who didn’t marry Yoruba, we will inherit them. Given how much we love Igbo, you now want to spoil everything.

“You are not the only tribe in this place, Hausa are here, we accommodate them, Calabar are here, we accommodate them. But Igbo are proving difficult. We will inherit you.

“Despite the love we have for you… others are here and we accommodated them.”

This outburst by the federal lawmaker has attracted reactions from tweeps who are now questioning her position as a pastor in the RCCG and the church's recognition of the same.

Although the RCCG Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, said the church is not aware of the video, noted that the former first lady of Lagos was not speaking as a pastor of the church.

Olubiyi, however, made it clear that whatever the case, social media does not dictate to the church whom it ordains as a pastor.

He said:

“I’m not in a position to answer that because the church knows what it considers before ordination and social media does not dictate to the church what the church should do. She has her life.”

Source: Legit.ng