With the high cost of living, most Nigerians want to 'Japa', travel abroad for greener pastures, for them, survival is getting harder each passing day

Interestingly, there are some Nigerians who work here and earn in dollars and other currencies and for them, traveling abroad is not their thing because, having multiple sources of income in Nigeria, is the real deal

In a chat with Legit.ng, a young Nigerian lady reveals how to make money online using some applications and earning in hard currencies even while living here in Naija, it just requires a few steps, she noted

Following the present economic realities, instead of considering to travel abroad, there are ways you can make money online, offline and at home.

The technological advancement has paved way for a lot of businesses to be run online and as well for creatives to get their hands busy and earn cool cash.

A young lady reveals tips on how Nigerian youths can earn cool cash instead of traveling abroad. Photo credit: Ideaslane

Source: Facebook

The Nigerian lady reveals top secret on how to earn cool cash online with smartphones

Interestingly, a young lady thinking in the direction has urged young Nigerians to search within and make good use of their data and earn good money online, because time is money.

In a chat with Legit.ng, the young Nigerian who gets her hands into anything legitimate disclosed her love for making money in different ways and how she discovered making money online and in multiple modes.

The financial expert also revealed how young Nigerians can get started with online applications that are paying well by just using their smartphones.

She said:

“A big part of financial freedom is having your heart and mind free from worry about the what - ifs of life.

“I am a huge fan of having multiple investment streams. Here,you only need a cell phone and internet;without investing any money.”

She wrote on Facebook and shared below:

MAKE MONEY ONLINE FROM YOUR MOBILE PHONE

"Worried about those little bills and extra source of income? Consider making money while having fun on your mobile phone.

"This latest social media streaming platform pays you by just performing tasks on a daily basis.

"It's all very simple and easy...anyone can do it; but it favors ladies more.

"To register & download the app, please click this link

"After registration, please click on this for everything you need to earn more and be successful on the platform

'Japa' is not the only option to consider

Meanwhile, the world is evolving and technological advancement has paved way for the new normal and smartphones are doing wonders too.

Why not make good use of your mobile devices and see how your bank account would grow fat in doing legit jobs online?

Simply live in Nigeria and work for top brands abroad by using your smartphone wisely.

Again, 'japa', might not be the best solution. Try this option.

