A young Nigerian man who is into charcoal business has shared a video of him locking a ship containing bags of charcoals

In one of the videos he shared online, the man had all his hands blackened by the coals as he joined in packing them

Many Nigerians in his comment section said they were interested in the business and would not mind learning

A young man who sells charcoal for a living has gone on TikTok to make a video that had him loading a trailer with the content.

In a clip he shared on TikTok, he could be seen posing behind a container of charcoal after he had inserted a key.

Many people showed keen interest in the business. Photo source: TikTok/@alimohammed183

Source: UGC

A look at his page shows he always post video of himself packing bags of charcoal for sale. In one of his responses to people on TikTok, he revealed he stays in Kwara state.

Many people are always in his comment section, asking him how they could go about the same business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch one of his video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 100 comments with close to 3000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ABG UBA said:

"bro I do this business for living how can we get connection."

koulibaliy2 said:

"bro! I do this for a living let's link up."

@young_sharpboy said:

"Bro be my mentor na how can I start."

user427801741979 said:

"if it's we have the same business may Allah help us together."

Ope fundz said:

"This business sef pass yahoo."

hadijatoluwakemi said:

"u make edu look more classic opooooor."

user5938203138635 said:

"May God continue to bless your hussle amen."

ebukaclement1 said:

"am interested boss. my uncle is doing this in a very big way. can we link up."

Fish business in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man went into the fish farming business, sinking millions in the project.

In a video he shared on TikTok, he took people through the process of building six ponds and making plumbing works for all of them.

He told people not to be scared of going into such a business because of the capital. In another clip, he gave a rough breakdown of what he spent, which is excluding the costs of land and water tank.

Source: Legit.ng