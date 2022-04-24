A Nigerian graduate has lamented on social media after discovering that rats destroyed his CV and certificates

The Nigerian identified as Olalekan stated that the destruction of his documents is on the backdrop of his inability to get a job for the past 8 years

Olalekan added that he really needs a job to make ends meet as his family members all depend on him

A Nigerian man named Olalekan has caused a stir on social media as he shared the state of his certificates and CV after they were destroyed by rats.

Taking to Instagram, Olalekan rhetorically wondered why the rats would do such and revealed that he has been unable to get a job 8 years after he finished school.

The graduate appealed to President Buhari to help him get a job, stressing that he's got hands to feed and people depending on him.

A desperate Olalekan added that he is tired of everything and is willing to do any job.

He wrote:

"Why is this really happening. I graduated 8years ago. No Job no Offer. Yet Rat don finish everything. @president Buhari. . I really need a job . I really need a job I have a family to feed because they all depends on me. I need a Job. I need to work.

"...I don’t mind any kind of job please my family really Depends on me Tired of everything."

Social media reactions

@miss_edemgoodluck said:

"THIS IS NOT FUNNY AT ALL…finding one’s self in such a situation can cause depressions, and a lot more..I pray may God help him and may we not find ourselves in such situations.AMEN."

@lee_young_3 said:

"If u keep ur document well Rat no go fit eat ham and I think nah ur village people dey do u or u no get sense."

@glitzlingerie said:

"That rat is telling you something.... after 8yrs,my dear that cv needs to be eaten by rat."

@fullmoon_real_estate said:

"Stop lamenting and start the job u need, nobody is coming to saving you, save yourself."

@_ashleybarbiegold said:

"I swear it is frustrating looking for job my eye see shege when you con see the job again,oga go start him wahala."

