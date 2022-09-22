Based on recent findings, it is estimated that 1.13 million individuals aged 40 years are currently blind in Nigeria

The northwest region of the country harbors the largest number of adults with blindness in Nigeria (28.6%) being the zone with the largest population

Some individuals are reaching out to such people in Jigawa state to help them overcome their challenges

Dutse - More than 2,730 persons have benefitted from free eye services and cataract surgery financed by the World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY) in collaboration with Mallam Inuwa Foundation (MIF) in Jigawa state.

MIF Head of Management, Dr Husseini Yusuf Baban said surgical procedures were conducted on 636 patients; 600 others received glasses while 1,500 got a variety of medications.

Some of the beneficiaries had corrective eye surgeries in Jigawa state. Photo credit: Inuwa Foundation

Source: Facebook

Baban explained that the annual week-long outreach, supported by the state government, was necessitated by the need to reduce the burden of blindness in several Jigawa localities.

He noted:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The motivation is purely to assist vulnerable communities and persons who lack the wherewithal to perform/undergo necessary eye surgeries. We are doing this solely to seek reward from Almighty God.”

WAMY distributed medicated glasses and medications for various eye ailments to the patients at the Dutse General Hospital at no cost.

Head of the Foundation in Nigeria, Dr Isham Muhammad, and Chief Medical Doctor for the exercise, Dr Bihlali Abdallah expressed excitement over the reception in Jigawa and successes of the intervention.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Audu Ali Warwade conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the organizers of the yearly medical aid.

He applauded the charity organizations for their support which has helped to cure the cataract and other eye problems that hitherto affected their sight.

The community-based MIF - facilitated by the family of Kashifu Inuwa, Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) - was set up to improve the lives of Jigawa people.

The body founded in 2018 has provided potable water and free eye services to thousands in Dutse, Gumel and Hadejia emirates, in conjunction with Qatar Charity Foundation.

2023: Albino Foundation seeks partnership with NCPWD for PWDs

Recall that the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) recently assured The Albino Foundation of its readiness to formalize a partnership and collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding.

Chairman of the commission, James David Lalu, gave the assurance when he received a management team from the foundation led by Ambassador Jake Epelle in Abuja.

Epelle endorsed the interventions made by the NCPWD and expressed willingness to execute the five strands of the European Union disability inclusion project geared towards a more inclusive, participatory, and representative democracy in Nigeria, with guidance by the commission.

Brain drain: Health minister's comment angers Nigerian doctors

Meanwhile, the recent comment by Nigeria's minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, that the country has a sufficient number of medical doctors despite the brain drain has angered union workers in the medical sector.

The president of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, Dr. Godiya Ishaya, said an average of between 200 to 300 of his colleagues leave the country every two months.

He added that last year alone, close to 1,500 emigrated to the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, as they have not been counting those who leave for Canada, United States, and other countries.

Source: Legit.ng