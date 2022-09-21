Ahead of the 2023 elections, APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka has reeled out President Buhari's achievements

Obidike who is the director-general of the Conference of APC Support Groups said the president has done excellently well

The APC member also commended President Buhari for allowing his appointees to perform their functions without interference

FCT, Abuja - Obidike Chukwuebuka, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for its works in infrastructural development and the policy plan to lift 100 million Nigerians from poverty.

Obidike who is the director-general of the Conference of APC Support Groups made this statement when he met some other support groups and young Nigerians at the weekend ahead of the 2023 general elections.

His words:

“President Buhari has done excellently well and it behoves all of us to rise to the occasion and give him the much-needed support in the quest to take Nigeria to greater heights.

"It takes only a good leader to understand the effectiveness of power delegation. That has been one of the great attributes of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. He appoints people and allows them to function in the capacity of their offices.”

He continued in a statement sent to Legit.ng:

“Let’s take a look at infrastructural development ongoing and various improvements in different sectors of the economy. It is of doubt if any group, except politically biased groups that we have all over today would genuinely find time to label the current administration as not working.

“There is massive progress going on in the country like Second Niger Bridge, N-power, Trader Moni, MarketMoni or school feeding programme, railway projects or the massive road infrastructure across the country or is it the fight against corruption, suddenly we are no more seeing fuel scarcity and attendant black marketing that was for a long time basic characteristic of Yuletide seasons in Nigeria.

“There were those days when it was commonplace for states to owe workers months of salaries, but it disappeared as soon as the president gave bailout and insisted workers must be paid. Those days when pensioners lined up on the streets of Abuja for weeks to remind the government they needed to be paid have disappeared.

“In agriculture, we see for the first time a policy that phased out completely importation of foreign rice. Today, we are self-sufficient in rice cultivation and processing and we are looking forward to commencing the exportation of the product in the nearest future. The country saves $5m daily from the total ban on rice and wheat importation.

“From all indications, even the critics of the government in their sober period would acclaim that the president is doing well enough in the fulfilment of his core pledges to Nigerians.”

