Governor Godwin Obaseki has again taken a big step to cut down the state's expenses and unnecessary spending

This is as the government cut down top ministries and agencies to the bearest minimum on Wednesday, September 21

This move was however confirmed by the Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Andrew Emwanta

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has approved the restructuring of the state’s civil and public service to cut waste in government and eliminate duplication of functions.

The Edo state commissioner for communication and orientation, Andrew Emwanta, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the weekly Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin City on Wednesday, September 21.

Obaseki slashes MDAs to reduce the cost of governance in Edo state. Photo credit: Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Obaseki gives reason

The commissioner said with the new development, ministries in the state have now been cut down from 22 to 18, while Ministries, Departments and Agencies have been reduced from 105 to 72, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He noted:

“At today’s EXCO meeting, the Council received a memo from the office of the Secretary to the State Government which was presented by the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq., for the restructuring and rationalization of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Edo and was graciously approved by the Council.

“The details of this memo include the reduction of ministries from 22 to 18 and the reduction of MDAs from 105 to 72. The idea behind this is to reduce wastages and avoid duplication of functions especially when we have an economic situation that requires prudence on the part of the government.”

Governor Obaseki loses as INEC takes crucial decision on Edo PDP crisis

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised the candidates produced by the Chief Dan Orbih-led faction of the Edo state PDP in the primary conducted in May.

This implies that the other faction led by Governor Godwin Obaseki has lost out in the battle to control the structure of the PDP in the south-south state.

Both factions had held different primaries that produced candidates for different elective positions.

Full list: 1 Nigerian, 7 others scale through 1st step of taking over Boris Johnson's job as British prime minister

In another development, the resignation of Boris Johnson after several of his minister stepped down from their jobs while citing loss of confidence in the British prime minister has left his seat vacant.

Among those jostling for Johnson's seat include Nigerian-born Kemi Badenoch and seven other candidates who have been cleared in the first hurdle of the race.

Kemi scaled the first hurdle of the selection process alongside the British Attorney General, Suella Braverman and 6 others.

Other candidates include the British Attorney General, Suella Braverman, who would be deciding the fate of Nigeria's former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremmadu in his organ harvesting case with his wife.

Source: Legit.ng