The ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara state was increased recently when some politicians defected to the party

The defectors led by their women leader were received by Hajia Balikis Oniyangi, Kwara state PDP organising secretary

The decampees joined the opposition party at an inauguration event organised by the PDP New Generation

Illorin - The PDP New Generation on Tuesday, September 20 received some decampees from Akanbi wards of Ilorin-South local government area of Kwara state.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Segun Ibiyeye, spokesman of PDP New Generation in the state, noted that the defectors were led by their women leader and they were received by Hajia Balikis Oniyangi, Kwara state PDP organising secretary.

The activities of PDP New Generation has since been endorsed by Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa. Photo credit: Nnenna Ibeh

Source: Original

The defection was announced at the administering of oath of office and inauguration of the state executives members, local government coordinators and ward coordinators of Kwara state chapter of the PDP New Generation.

PDP New Generation's Director-General, Audu Mahmood was ably represented by the national secretary, Mr. Olawale Idris and Comrade James Arry Abel, the north-central zonal coordinator.

Mallam Olateju Ibrahim, the state coordinator in his welcome remarks stated that more than ever, Nigeria needs a nationalist like Atiku Abubakar as its next president.

He described him as the only candidate that has the experience to rescue and reset the economy and the capability to unite the nation, adding that Atiku is a great nationalist and not a sectionalist.

On her part, Hajia Oniyangi gave a keynote address on the need to double up efforts in rescuing the country from the misrule of the APC government while she emphasized on women participation in politics.

Comrade Abel in his goodwill messages thanked the state chapter of the PDP New Generation for the warm reception received and commended the general excos for their commitment and urged them to do more.

For Idris, operation rescue Nigeria and Kwara are tasks to be accomplished in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The event witnessed the swearing-in of the 17 state executive committee, the 16 local government coordinators, ward coordinators and polling units agents of the forum which took place at a hotel in the state capital, Illorin.

Source: Legit.ng