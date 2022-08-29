Nigeria has a doctor-to-patient ratio of one doctor to 4000-5000 patients instead of the one doctor to 600 patient ratio recommended by WHO

Efforts by the federal government to downplay the imminent crisis in the medical sector has been rebuffed by doctors in the country

The association said the loss of experts to other countries left the country with only 4.7 per cent of its specialists

FCT, Abuja - The recent comment by Nigeria's minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire that the country has a sufficient number of medical doctors despite the brain drain has angered union workers in the medical sector

Ehanire's comment on the availability of Nigerian doctors angered the NMA. Photo credit: WHO

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust newspaper quoted the president of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, Dr. Godiya Ishaya, said an average of between 200 to 300 of his colleagues leave the country every two months.

He added that last year alone, close to 1,500 emigrated to the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, as they have not been counting those who leave for Canada, United States, and other countries.

13,000 Nigerian medical workers leave for UK in one year

In a related development, over 13,000 healthcare workers left the country for the UK in the past year.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Premium Times report that the UK government revealed that the 13,609 Nigerian healthcare workers were granted working visas within the period.

FG announces massive recruitment of teachers, medical workers, others

Meanwhile, the federal government has invited qualified Nigerians to apply for recruitment as prospective volunteers in the areas of teaching, lecturing and medical services.

Successful applicants will be posted to various institutes in Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Uganda, Seychelles, Zanzibar and Jamaica.

According to the government, the scheme is an important tool of Nigeria's foreign policy, designed to foster cooperation with other countries.

Doctors offer free medical services as campaign strategy for Peter Obi

On their part, some doctors in Taraba state have started a medical outreach programme as a way of campaigning for Peter Obi.

The free medical outreach will be held in all the sixteen local government areas in the northeast state.

The doctors say they are using their expertise to campaign for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Source: Legit.ng